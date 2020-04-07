  • Tico Travel Surfing
Finding the latest Costa Rica flight information

April 7, 2020
Planes at SJO in Costa Rica

A Volaris Costa Rica Airbus A319 at the gate while a Copa jet taxis and a Spirit A321 lands. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Costa Rica has extended its entry restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic until at least April 30.

Through the end of the month, and potentially longer, Costa Rica will deny entry to tourists and non-resident foreigners, the Public Security Ministry announced Monday. The restriction applies to the country’s ports of entry via land, air or sea.

While Costa Rica is not explicitly forbidding any flights — nor is it preventing anyone from leaving the country — the extended restrictions could mean the few airlines that were planning on renewing their Costa Rica service in April will delay their operations further.

For the latest news on airlines’ plans for renewing service to Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José, visit SJO’s website by clicking here. This is the best tracker we’ve seen for Costa Rica flight information during the coronavirus pandemic.

Liberia International Airport (LIR) in Guanacaste doesn’t maintain a similar list, instead asking that passengers contact their airline for details.

Here’s the latest news of when U.S.-based airlines could resume service to SJO, per the airport:

  • Alaska Airlines: Operations suspended until May 3.
  • American Airlines: Operations suspended until May 6.
  • Delta Air Lines: Operations suspended until May 2 (estimated).
  • JetBlue Airways: Operations suspended until May 1.
  • Southwest Airlines: Operations suspended until June 5.
  • Spirit Airlines: Operations suspended until April 17.
  • United Airlines: Operations suspended until May 3.

Obviously, these are all subject to change — particularly Spirit Airlines’ plans.

U.S. citizens requiring a flight back to their home country should contact the U.S. Embassy.

