Costa Rica reaches 50 cases of coronavirus: The latest updates Tuesday

Costa Rica has reached 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday afternoon.

The figure marks a nine-person increase over the same time Monday. Four people are being treated in intensive care, said Health Minister Daniel Salas.

Costa Rica is not considering a nationwide quarantine, said Alexander Solís, President of the National Emergency Commission.

“We are working seriously in this process,” Solís said. “We are working hard to make sure the country doesn’t shut down completely, but that the curve of new cases doesn’t saturate our health resources.”

Starting Monday, March 23, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) will close national parks throughout the country. They will remain shuttered until at least April 13. Park rangers will continue to monitor protected areas.

The Costa Rican Social Security System (Caja) is planning to use the National Rehabilitation Center (CENARE) to treat patients with COVID-19, said Román Macaya, the agency’s president.

Raquel Vargas, head of the Immigration Administration, clarified that citizens and residents who enter Costa Rica until April 12 will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine in their own home. They will be required to undergo a medical check at the airport and complete a form with identifying information, including the home address in which they will self-isolate.

Earlier Tuesday, the Costa Rica club soccer tournament was suspended due to the spread of COVID-19. The suspension will be applied immediately.

“This is a moment to be unified, to look for solutions, and to keep our ship afloat as we face this massive storm,” Rodolfo Villalobos, President of the Costa Rican Soccer Federation (FEDEFUTBOL). “What’s important for us in this suspension is to ensure the safety of all participants.”

The below image shows the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Costa Rica sorted by canton:

This is a developing story and is being updated.