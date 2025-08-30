No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsEnvironment and WildlifeCosta Rica joins Regional Effort to Safeguard Ocean Resources

Costa Rica joins Regional Effort to Safeguard Ocean Resources

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Tuna fishing off the coast of Costa Rica.
Courtesy FECOP

Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Ecuador are developing a joint roadmap to curb the exploitation of oceans, focusing on the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. More than 50 representatives from the four countries met in Panama to exchange legal frameworks and technological tools to combat illegal fishing, a regional problem that threatens marine biodiversity and jeopardizes the livelihoods of thousands who rely on fishing.

The objective of the meeting was to improve regional coordination and craft joint legal and operational strategies to counter this crime. “By sharing best practices and experiences, our countries will be able to strengthen the use of protocols and technology to combat illegal fishing. This is an excellent example of international cooperation within the CMAR,” said Tamara Gómez Marín of Costa Rica’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Participants in the event analyzed real-world cases, reviewed regulatory gaps, and explored monitoring technologies and legal enforcement mechanisms. The agenda included keynote presentations, simulations, legal exercises, roundtable discussions, and the drafting of a regional action plan.

Alonso Fraire-Cervantes, Latin America manager for WildAid’s Marine Program, stressed that illegal fishing directly threatens the sustainability of marine ecosystems and coastal communities. “At WildAid, we believe that addressing this challenge requires collaboration between institutions and disciplines to strengthen their capacities and thus achieve effective protection of marine biodiversity and responsible use of fishery resources,” he said.

In Costa Rica, an estimated 2,000 to 3,200 people depend directly on commercial fishing, according to the Costa Rican Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (INCOPESCA). An additional 13,000 jobs are tied to the sport fishing industry, which also contributes significantly to tourism and the national economy.

This initiative is part of the project “Strengthening Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance in the CMAR,” funded by the Bezos Earth Fund and implemented by Fundación Pacífico with strategic partners. It is also co-financed by the Canadian government through WildAid to support marine protection and coastal community resilience in the Eastern Tropical Pacific.

Trending Now

El Salvador Fires School Leaders After Bukele Shares Gang Video

The Minister of Education ordered the dismissal of the director and deputy director of a public institute shown in a video shared by President...
Read more

Chiquita to Rehire Thousands of Banana Workers in Panama

Chiquita Brands, one of the world’s largest banana producers, will return to Panama and rehire thousands of employees after shutting down operations three months...
Read more

Costa Rica Unveils Plans for Maximum-Security Prison

Costa Rica will soon be home to a new high-security prison designed specifically to house our country’s most dangerous inmates. At a weekly press...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Role in US Deportation Drama with Salvadoran Migrant

A Salvadoran man at the center of a heated US immigration battle could end up in Costa Rica if he accepts a guilty plea,...
Read more

Uber Drivers in Costa Rica May Sue After Abrupt App Bans

Uber drivers in Costa Rica who allege they were wrongfully disconnected from the platform are considering legal action against the company after a landmark...
Read more

An Expat’s Life with a Rescue Dog in Costa Rica

For the past 15 months I have been the primary caretaker of a bona fide street dog, a barrio zaguate called Dorothy. My wife...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support