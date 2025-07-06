No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaEl SalvadorEl Salvador Anti-Corruption Lawyer Ruth López Transferred to Harsh Prison

El Salvador Anti-Corruption Lawyer Ruth López Transferred to Harsh Prison

AFP
By AFP
Lawyer and humanitarian activist Ruth López
Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP

The humanitarian organization Cristosal denounced on Saturday that Salvadoran lawyer Ruth López, head of its anti-corruption unit and considered a “prisoner of conscience” by Amnesty International, was arbitrarily transferred to a harsher prison despite having health conditions.

The 47-year-old activist was arrested on May 18, accused by the Attorney General’s Office of illicit enrichment in a case that international organizations view as part of President Nayib Bukele’s crackdown on dissent and human rights NGOs. López was moved from the Land Transit Division of the National Civil Police in San Salvador to the Izalco prison, located 70 km west of the capital, where there is a women’s section.

“We denounce the arbitrary transfer of Ruth López to Izalco and her isolation from family and legal counsel,” said Cristosal in a statement, adding that the situation “creates uncertainty about her true condition.” She was transferred “arbitrarily” despite a prior court order “that required she remain at the police station due to health reasons,” Cristosal added, without specifying her medical conditions and lamenting that her family has been unable to deliver needed medication.

López, a critic of Bukele’s security policies, had been investigating alleged government corruption cases and assisting relatives of Venezuelans deported by the U.S. and jailed in El Salvador. UN experts have called for her protection, and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) is processing precautionary measures.

In addition to López’s arrest, May also saw the detention of an environmental lawyer, a community leader, and a constitutional lawyer who has strongly criticized Bukele, even calling him a “dictator.”

Trending Now

Costa Rica Moves Forward with Crypto Regulation to Combat Financial Crime

Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly has advanced a landmark bill targeting the regulation of virtual asset service providers (VASPs), aiming to bolster the nation’s defenses...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Chaves Slams Supreme Court as “National Disgrace” in Corruption Case

On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Chaves didn’t hold back. In his weekly press conference, he slammed the Supreme Court, calling it a “national disgrace” that’s...
Read more

An Expat’s Take: 5 Burning Questions About Life in Costa Rica Right Now

Have you been keeping up with the various events taking place in Costa Rica? There is always something interesting going down, and here are...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Eyelash Viper Snake Is One of the Most Beautiful

There are at least 141 different species of snakes in Costa Rica. With that large number of species packed into such a tiny nation,...
Read more

El Salvador Sentences Ex-Military Chiefs for 1982 Murder of Dutch Journalists

A court in El Salvador sentenced three former military chiefs to 60 years in prison on Thursday for the murder of four Dutch journalists...
Read more

2025 Gold Cup: Honduras Advances After Dramatic Shootout, Mexico Ends Goal Drought

Honduras, with a surprising and dramatic penalty shootout victory over Panama, and Mexico, with a lackluster win against Saudi Arabia, advanced Saturday to the...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support