5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Costa Rica’s Pacific coast today near Playón Sur in Parrita, Puntarenas, at 1:59 p.m. local time. The quake, centered at a depth of 31 km, caused no reported injuries or damage to buildings.

Residents felt the tremor across Parrita, Pérez Zeledón, Puntarenas, Santa Ana, Montes de Oca, and San José. In Parrita, 9 km from the epicenter, shaking was moderate, while in San José, 44 km away, it felt lighter. Some in Nicaragua reported feeling it too. Coastal areas like Quepos and Jacó, as well as inland spots like Curridabat, experienced noticeable shaking.

Aftershocks between 0.8 and 3.3 in magnitude followed, including a 2.9-magnitude tremor near San José at 5:13 p.m. These caused no further issues. Since our country lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, it sees frequent seismic activity, with three quakes above 4.0 in the past 24 hours.

Authorities found no disruptions to hospitals, power, or infrastructure, and no tsunami warnings were needed. This is just yet another reminder for us to stay prepared with emergency kits and known evacuation routes just in case you need to get out quickly

Online, people shared real-time reactions, noting the quake’s intensity and reach. Despite the scare, thankfully, daily life along the coast continues as normal. Oviscori is monitoring for any delayed effects and encourage reporting anything unusual.