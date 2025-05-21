Costa Rica’s Bee Lab Saves Bees, Boosts Coffee Yields

Costa Rica is taking bold steps to protect its vital bee populations with the launch of the Bee Lab, a beekeeping laboratory in Naranjo aimed at safeguarding over one million bees and enhancing agricultural productivity. By integrating advanced technology and regenerative practices, the initiative promises to increase coffee and citrus crop yields by up to 25%, supporting farmers and ecosystems alike.

Following successful implementations in Colombia and Cape Canaveral, Florida, the Bee Lab has established 20 beehives in Naranjo, equipped with cutting-edge monitoring technology from UBEES. These hives, fitted with non-invasive IoT sensors, track hive health, bee activity, and pollination efficiency in real time, impacting over 300 hectares of farmland. The technology reduces beekeeping tasks by two-thirds, allowing farmers to focus on sustainable practices that enhance biodiversity and crop quality.

The Bee Lab’s mission extends beyond pollination. By training rural communities in regenerative beekeeping, it creates economic opportunities through honey and beeswax production, particularly for smallholder farmers and women. “Regenerative beekeeping protects bees, boosts crop yields, and empowers local communities with sustainable tools for a brighter future,” said Diana Leal, General Manager of Bee Lab.

Scientific evidence underscores the initiative’s impact. Bee pollination in Arabica coffee increases yields by 26% and improves bean quality by 30%, enabling more premium-grade coffee. Citrus crops also benefit, with uniform, high-quality produce fetching better market prices. These gains are critical as climate change brings prolonged rainfall and droughts that threaten Costa Rica’s coffee sector. The Bee Lab’s science-based strategies enhance agricultural resilience, ensuring stable production.

Tomás Gutiérrez, owner of V&G San Juanillo Coffee Farm, where the Bee Lab operates, praised its value: “The Bee Lab shows us the tangible benefits of bees on our crops and aligns with our commitment to innovative, regenerative farming.” His farm exemplifies how technology and tradition can merge to strengthen agriculture.

Costa Rica, which celebrated National Bee Day yesterday, recognizes bees as essential to ecosystem health and food security. With 2,200 hives lost in the Los Santos area between 2010 and 2020, initiatives like the Bee Lab are vital to reversing bee declines and sustaining the nation’s agricultural heritage.