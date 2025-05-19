Watch Cat Caught Smuggling Drugs into Costa Rica’s Pococí Penitentiary

Prison guards at Pococí Penitentiary in Costa Rica intercepted an unlikely smuggler: a black-and-white cat carrying drugs taped to its body. The incident, which has sparked global attention, highlights the persistent challenge of contraband in the nation’s prisons amid rising organized crime.

According to a Facebook statement from Costa Rica’s Ministry of Justice, officers spotted the cat moving through a grassy area near the prison’s barbed wire fence. Suspicious of its behavior, guards captured the animal and found two packages containing 235.65 grams of marijuana, 67.76 grams of heroin, and rolling papers strapped to its back. The drugs were confiscated, and the cat, nicknamed “Narcomichi” by social media users, was handed over to the National Animal Health Service for a health evaluation to ensure its well-being.

The Ministry of Justice praised the guards’ decisive action, which prevented the drugs from reaching inmates. Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the criminal network behind the scheme, suspecting a coordinated operation. The use of a cat as a courier suggests a bold tactic to bypass security, a method seen in similar cases in Panama and Sri Lanka, where animals have been exploited for smuggling.

This incident comes as Costa Rica is dealing with escalating drug trafficking and organized crime, which have driven record homicide rates. President Rodrigo Chaves, who announced plans for a new maximum-security prison modeled on El Salvador’s CECOT just days earlier, has prioritized a tough-on-crime approach. The Pococí Penitentiary, like others in our country, has faced scrutiny for contraband issues, with recent reforms limiting inmate visits and calls to curb smuggling. These measures, however, have triggered hunger strikes and protests, raising concerns about human rights.

Public reaction on social media platforms has ranged from amusement to concern, with users marveling at the audacity of using a cat while others emphasized the animal’s welfare. The story’s viral spread, in part due to international outlets like BBC, underscores its unusual nature.

The “Narcomichi” incident exposes the lengths to which criminal networks will go to infiltrate Costa Rica’s penitentiaries. As authorities strengthen measures to combat contraband, the event serves as a reminder of the complex battle against organized crime in our country while trying to maintain a reputation for stability. The investigation continues, with officials determined to dismantle the smuggling operation behind this feline courier.