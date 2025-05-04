Keylor Navas Set to Rejoin Costa Rican National Team for 2025 Gold Cup

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas, a Costa Rican football icon, is poised to return to La Sele for the 2025 Gold Cup, nearly a year after announcing his retirement from international duty in May 2024. The 38-year-old, currently starring for Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, reached an agreement with head coach Miguel “Piojo” Herrera following a pivotal meeting in Rosario.

Herrera, accompanied by Osael Maroto, president of the Costa Rican Football Federation, traveled to Argentina in late April to persuade Navas to reverse his retirement decision. The meeting proved successful, with sources close to Newell’s confirming Navas’ commitment to rejoin the national team for the Gold Cup, scheduled for June 14 to July 6, 2025, across the United States and Canada.

Navas’ retirement last year followed a 16-year tenure with La Sele, during which he earned over 100 caps and played in three World Cups, including a standout quarter-final run in 2014. Citing the need to “heal” his mind, heart, and body, Navas stepped away from international football after a challenging period. Despite his exit, he left the door open for a potential return, a possibility Herrera seized upon after witnessing Navas’ exceptional form at Newell’s.

Since joining Newell’s on a two-year contract in January, Navas has delivered remarkable performances, including a 12-save masterclass in a 2-0 win over Tigre and a penalty save against Boca Juniors in another 2-0 victory. Though Newell’s struggled in the Argentine First Division, failing to reach the playoffs with 11 points in 11 matches, Navas’ individual brilliance has reaffirmed his status as one of CONCACAF’s elite goalkeepers.

Herrera, who views Navas’ experience as unmatched in the region, emphasized his value to the squad. “There are few players globally with his level of experience. In CONCACAF, it’s hard to find a player like him,” Herrera said. The coach aims to leverage Navas’ leadership for critical World Cup qualifiers against Bahamas on June 7 and Trinidad and Tobago on June 10, in addition to the Gold Cup.

While Navas’ return is confirmed for the Gold Cup, his participation in earlier matches, such as a friendly against Catalonia on May 28, remains uncertain. Some reports suggest he could join the team sooner, but no definitive timeline has been established.

The decision to bring back Navas has sparked debate, as current goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira has excelled in Portugal and solidified his role as La Sele’s primary shot-stopper. Critics argue that Navas’ return could disrupt Sequeira’s development, while supporters believe his veteran presence will elevate the team’s performance in high-stakes tournaments.

Following the conclusion of Newell’s season, Navas is expected to take a brief break before joining Costa Rica’s training camp to prepare for the upcoming competitions. His return marks a significant boost for La Sele, as the team seeks to build on its storied history with one of its greatest players back in the fold.

Separately, Navas has expressed interest in eventually playing for Saprissa, where he began his career, to close out his professional journey in Costa Rica. For now, his focus remains on Newell’s and his imminent return to La Tricolor.