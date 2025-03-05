Costa Rican Woman Sets Record with 24 Sailfish Releases at Pescadora 2025

The Pescadora 2025 Tournament marked a milestone for women: Josabeth was crowned Top Female Angler in the IGFA Release Division, achieving a total of 2,880 points for the release of 24 sailfish. Her incredible performance not only places her at the top of the tournament but also underscores the growing leadership of Costa Rican women in the country’s fishing tourism.

The event brought together 56 teams and 270 fisherwomen, who, over two days, released a total of 1,741 billfish, 12 dorado, and 7 tuna. An impressive 45% of the releases were registered under the standards of the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), an international organization that sets global standards for sport fishing, promoting the release of fish under safe conditions to ensure marine conservation and secure a future for fishing tourism.

In the framework of International Women’s Day, Josabeth’s victory is a symbol of women’s advancement and leadership in traditionally male-dominated areas such as fishing tourism.

“I was very focused during the tournament; on the second day, my teammates and I had the idea that we were close to the first places. At the awards ceremony, when I heard my name, I felt very proud to be one of the few Costa Ricans who participated, and well, I managed to be the woman with the most IGFA releases of the tournament,” she said.

Josabeth is also a passionate advocate for education and female empowerment in the field of fishing. She was a student of the Women’s Nautical School program supported by the Costa Rican Fishing Federation (FECOP) and currently serves as an instructor in this same project. She teaches many women from local communities to become sailors on tourist and sport fishing boats in Quepos, one of Costa Rica’s most important destinations for this type of activity.

Her role as a mentor is vital to strengthening the female presence in the fishing industry and promoting job placement, and her victory is a testament to her dedication and effort. Josabeth’s victory reflects the great progress women have made in sport and tourist fishing in Costa Rica.

Her success inspires more women to get involved in the sport while promoting gender equality and the active participation of women in all areas of fishing. Sport fishing continues to be a fundamental platform to make women’s presence in this sector visible and to highlight the role of women as leaders, educators, and competitors in the world of sport fishing.