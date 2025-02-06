Costa Rica Crime Watch as Car Robberies Increase Near SJO Airport

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica has issued an urgent alert to travelers near Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) following reports of two separate car-related criminal incidents in recent weeks. According to embassy officials, both incidents occurred along a route adjacent to the DHL warehouse—a busy corridor commonly used by travelers heading toward the Santa Ana area.

Criminals have been observed waiting for solitary vehicles to pass by a vacant lot, where they then launch stones or other objects at moving cars. The intent, officials say, is to force drivers to stop so that the perpetrators can commit theft. In one incident, stones struck a vehicle, causing damage to the windshield and roof.

The driver, however, did not stop and was able to leave the area with only moderate damage reported. In a second incident, a driver stopped after being targeted, allowing the criminals to board the vehicle, rob the individual, and steal the car.

The dangerous stretch of road loops around the eastern side of the airport and continues along the southern perimeter following Route 111. Although the area is usually busy—even at night—embassy sources warn that perpetrators deliberately wait for moments when only a single vehicle is present to execute their plan.

“The Embassy recommends that all travelers exercise extreme caution when navigating this area or the routes from SJO Airport,” an embassy spokesperson said. “If you are confronted with a similar situation, do not stop. Continue forward progress and contact 911 when it is safe to do so.”

Officials also advise considering alternate routes, such as the General Cañas Highway—a major road connecting Alajuela to San José. While this highway may be more crowded and could result in longer travel times, it is believed to be a safer option compared to the route near the DHL warehouse. Other recommended detours include routes toward Belén or Escazú.

These incidents are part of a broader pattern of criminal activity that has been reported along various routes in the country. Travelers are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior to local authorities immediately.