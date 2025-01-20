No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

Costa Rica Studio Wimblu Explores Language Through Art and Film

By Tico Times
Wimblu, a creative documentary studio formed by three Costa Ricans, is set to host several events in anticipation of the release of the ninth volume of its magazine, whose main theme is “Language.” The events will explore language from the intersections of ecology, culture, and spirituality through multiple formats (multimedia, short film, text, and photo essay), live readings, and conversation circles.

“The words we choose have real effects on the world and how we relate to it. Each word carries a weight that calls us to act in different ways in relation to others, to the Earth, and to the challenges of the planetary crisis we face,” said Wimblu representatives.

On February 1st, Wimblu will hold An Evening for Gaza at Taller Contraforma in San José, starting at 3 PM. During this event, the film ‘Foragers’ (2022, 64 min) by Palestinian filmmaker Jumana Manna will be presented for the first time in Costa Rica. The event will also feature a flea market and art workshops, with proceeds supporting humanitarian aid for Gaza families.

“Following the screening, we will have a talk to explore the relationship between narratives, language, and the colonization of territories and cultures, with the participation of activist and humanitarian communicator Glorianna Ximendaz, and communicator and audiovisual curator Fernando Chaves Espinach,” they added.

On the same day, there will also be a flea market and art workshops for children and adults. The funds raised during the event will go to humanitarian aid for families in Gaza.

February brings a series of virtual Meet the Authors sessions, offering intimate discussions with the authors of Volume 9. The sessions will be held via Zoom:

Tuesday, February 4, 6 PM (CST) | Nethery Wylie & Lawrence English | Language in Bodies | Language: English.

Tuesday, February 11, 3 PM (CST) | Francisco Provedo & Pablo Franceschi | Naming and Invoking | Language: Spanish.

Tuesday, February 18, 10 AM (CST) | Len Murusalu & Alessandra Baltodano | Language and Landscape | Language: English.

Tuesday, February 25, 12 PM (CST) | Susanne Paola Antonetta | Interspecies Conversations | Language: English.

“The purpose of the new edition and the accompanying events is to reimagine language so that we can respond in more loving and caring ways to the world and the many beings with whom we share it,” added the editors of Wimblu.

Latest Articles

