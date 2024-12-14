Costa Rica’s Holiday Spirit in a Glass: The Story of Rompope

As December’s cool breezes come to Costa Rica, our families gather to celebrate Christmas with cherished traditions and festive treats. Among the most beloved holiday drinks is rompope, a rich, creamy drink often described as Latin America’s answer to eggnog. While each country across Latin America has its own version, Costa Rica’s take on this traditional drink offers a unique blend of flavors that captures the spirit of the season.

At its heart, rompope is crafted from a harmonious blend of milk, egg yolks, cinnamon, sugar, and spirits. The egg yolks give the drink its signature golden hue and velvety texture, while each family’s recipe adds its own special touch to this holiday classic. The origins of rompope tell a fascinating story dating back to 17th century Mexico, where Spanish and Mexican ingredients merged to create something entirely new.

The most widely told tale places its birth in the Convent of the Poor Clare Sisters, where Sister Eduviges first developed the recipe. The convent, which frequently hosted distinguished religious and political figures, served this creamy concoction to its honored guests. The drink proved so popular that the congregation began selling it to support their convent. A competing narrative credits the Augustinian nuns at the Santa Monica convent with its creation, adding an intriguing layer to the drink’s rich history.

Today in Costa Rica, rompope remains an essential part of holiday gatherings, with families passing down their cherished recipes through generations. The key to perfect rompope lies in both technique and patience – properly incorporating the egg yolks to achieve a smooth consistency and carefully balancing the flavors to create the perfect holiday spirit.

Traditional Costa Rican Rompope Recipe

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Chilling Time: 8 hours

Serves: 10-12

Ingredients:

8 cups whole milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

12 egg yolks

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 1/2 cups white rum or guaro (Costa Rica’s traditional sugar cane liquor)

Instructions:

In a large saucepan, combine milk and sugar over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks until they become light and frothy. Remove the milk mixture from heat. Slowly stream a small amount into the egg yolks while whisking constantly to temper the eggs. Continue adding the hot milk gradually while whisking to prevent the eggs from curdling. Add the cinnamon and vanilla extract to the mixture. Return the combined mixture to the saucepan and heat over medium-low, stirring constantly until it thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Do not allow it to boil. Remove from heat and stir in the rum or guaro. Let the mixture cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for at least 8 hours.

Serve chilled in small glasses as an after-dinner treat or during holiday gatherings. Some families prefer to serve it over ice, while others enjoy it neat. However you choose to serve it, our beloved holiday drink continues to bring our Costa Rican families together during the festive season.