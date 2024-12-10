Costa Rica Cracks Down on Fuel Theft Scandal of at least $10,000,000

Fuel theft has become a significant challenge for Costa Rican authorities, with criminal organizations siphoning fuel illegally from the Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (RECOPE) pipeline. More than 600 agents from the Judicial Investigation Organism (OIJ) are conducting extensive operations to dismantle two criminal networks dedicated to fuel theft. These efforts include 55 coordinated raids across Limón, Siquirres, and Talamanca, aiming to arrest at least 33 suspects.

The first operation, led by the Theft and Money Laundering divisions of the Judicial Police, involves collaboration with the Assistant Prosecutors Against Drug Trafficking and Related Crimes and the Limón Prosecutor’s Office. This effort includes 38 interventions targeting 18 individuals allegedly involved in fuel theft.

The investigation began in March 2023 after RECOPE filed a complaint alleging the theft of significant fuel quantities through tanker trucks entering its Moín de Limón plant irregularly. Authorities also uncovered illegal tapping along a farm owned by RECOPE, where pipelines connecting the refinery’s maritime line to oil tankers were siphoned.

Simultaneously, the Turrialba Subdelegation of the Judicial Investigation Agency executed operations at 15 other sites in Peralta, Tres Equis, downtown Turrialba, and Siquirres.

Preliminary findings indicate that this investigation, launched in November 2023, exposed a criminal network involved in stealing, storing, transporting, and distributing fuel illegally. The group reportedly tapped pipelines between Limón and Puntarenas to steal gasoline, diesel, and jet A-1 fuel, later selling it clandestinely.

As a result of the police investigations, crucial evidence was obtained, including tools and equipment used to extract and store fuel. Authorities pointed out that this is an extremely lucrative activity, which is why criminal organizations are increasingly involved in fuel theft.

Fuel theft has caused estimated losses of 5.7 billion colones (approximately $10.3 million). Beyond financial damage, this activity endangers public safety and the environment, compelling authorities to take decisive action against these criminal organizations.