El Salvador’s Calabiuza Festival Blends Tradition and Myth

In the early hours of Saturday, hundreds of Salvadorans gathered in the district of Tonacatepeque to celebrate the Calabiuza Festival, where death and figures from local mythology come to life. The festival, which blends local folklore and mysticism, is a time for Salvadorans to honor their cultural heritage in a night filled with laughter, fright, and colorful displays. Calabiuza, observed annually on November 1, coincides with All Saints’ Day and offers an alternative to Halloween, focusing on Salvadoran traditions rather than imported celebrations.

Despite the rain, the weather did little to deter the festival’s spirit. “Squeaky carts” laden with skulls, torches, and other eerie symbols rolled out from the cemetery, winding their way through the streets before reaching Tonacatepeque’s central plaza, 25 kilometers north of San Salvador. The “Llorona,” the “midnight screamer,” and the “wandering souls” captivated locals and visitors alike. These supernatural figures, brought to life with wails, cries, and dances, managed to evoke both fear and delight among the crowds.

Revellers take part in the traditional “La Calabiuza” parade on November 1, 2024, on the eve of the Day of the Dead in Tonacatepeque, El Salvador. During the celebration, the residents of Tonacatepeque, originally an indigenous community, recall the characters from the mythology of Cuscatlan — pre-Columbian west and central regions of El Salvador — and their dead relatives. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)

Adding to the excitement were the skeletons and mythical beings like Siguanaba, Cipitío, and the headless priest, who entertained and startled onlookers with their elaborate choreography and mischievous antics. These characters, who stem from deep-rooted Salvadoran folklore, add a unique dimension to the festival, showcasing the nation’s rich storytelling traditions.

For many attendees, the Calabiuza Festival is more than just a performance; it’s a deeply emotional experience. “It’s an amazing feeling and a unique experience,” shared José Díaz, a 26-year-old who traveled from a rural community in Tonacatepeque to attend the festival for the first time. For Díaz, keeping this tradition alive is essential, and the festival provides a means to preserve and pass down Salvadoran customs to future generations.

In addition to the performances, the event featured the distribution of ayote (pumpkin) in honey, a traditional treat offered to participants while they sang, “We are angels, from heaven we come, asking for ayote for the whole way, way, way.” The festivities extended into the early hours of Saturday morning, ending without any incidents.