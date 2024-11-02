Costa Rica’s solution to a common dental problem – Bruxism

Rising stress levels are contributing to an increase in stress-induced bruxism, which can lead to significant dental damage if not detected and treated early. A 2021 survey by the American Dental Association’s Health Policy Institute found that over 70% of dentists observed signs of teeth grinding and clenching in their patients, reflecting a 10% increase from the previous year.

Is stress-induced bruxism on the rise?

This condition, often referred to as teeth grinding, can stem from various causes. Bruxism may directly result from sleep apnea or habits like smoking and excessive alcohol or caffeine consumption. However, stress is also a significant trigger; individuals may grind their teeth in response to anxiety, depression, or emotional shifts—all of which can be tied to overall stress.

Bruxism can be challenging to detect because it frequently occurs subconsciously during sleep, leaving some individuals unaware that they grind their teeth regularly. Moreover, during sleep, a person is neither conscious of nor in control of the intensity of their bite, which can result in clenching and grinding with a force of up to 250 pounds.

Consequences of bruxism

Persistent bruxism can cause teeth to become painful, worn down, or loose over time. It can also damage dental work such as crowns, fillings, and implants. Additionally, grinding teeth heightens the risk of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, which may result in jaw locking, popping or clicking sounds, difficulties with chewing, and general jaw discomfort.

As dentists, it is essential to diligently identify signs of bruxism in patients, especially as increasing stress levels contribute to this condition. Early detection and intervention can help prevent long-term damage and enhance patients’ overall oral health and well-being.

