Liberia Airport Crisis: Airlines Threaten to Leave Costa Rica

Problems with the runway at Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia, Costa Rica, have caused significant inconveniences for airlines and travelers. The airport operator, CORIPORT, acknowledged that at least four airlines were on the verge of canceling their operations at this crucial terminal.

Immediate runway repairs are essential to ensure optimal conditions for receiving flights. However, execution problems and a lack of coordination between institutions have delayed these necessary repairs.

César Jaramillo, manager of Liberia airport, reported that the Dutch airline KLM has temporarily suspended its flights while the work is ongoing, redirecting its operations to Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Other airlines have expressed their concerns, indicating they might follow KLM’s lead. Specifically, Arajet Airlines from the Dominican Republic, Avianca from Colombia, and Iberia from Spain are reluctant to continue using Daniel Oduber Airport as an alternate due to its insufficient Pavement Classification Number (PCN) value.

Simultaneously, Swiss airline Edelweiss informed the Ministry of Public Works and Transport that, given the current PCN rating, it cannot sustain operations at the Guanacaste airport.

Tourism Industry Demands Actions

The tourism sector is urging authorities to act swiftly, warning that a prolonged suspension of runway repairs at Costa Rica’s Daniel Oduber Airport could severely impact the industry, especially during the high season when a large influx of international visitors is anticipated.

“The delay in these works jeopardizes air connectivity in Guanacaste and directly affects tourist flows, which are essential for local hotels,” cautioned Flora Ayub, executive director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels.

Ayub has called for immediate measures to ensure that construction resumes promptly. For the tourism sector, this situation is unacceptable, as it threatens the operations of an airport that is vital for connecting Costa Rica to strategic international markets.

“Airlines and the private sector depend on accurate and reliable planning,” said Shirley Calvo, executive director of CANATUR. The ongoing stoppage not only generates uncertainty but also disrupts the operational planning of both airlines and tourism service providers.