Costa Rica Falls in Press Freedom Rankings Amid Rising Threats

A recent report from the Chapultepec Index of the Inter American Press Association (IAPA) reveals that freedom of expression and press freedom are increasingly restricted in Costa Rica. The index, which assesses the state of press freedom across 22 countries in the Americas, ranked Costa Rica 10th, with a score of 55.23 points.

This marks a decline of three places since 2023 and five places since 2022, illustrating a rapid deterioration in the protection of freedom of expression and press rights. The most affected area in this decline was the “Informed Citizenship and Freedom of Expression” dimension, which is now classified as highly restricted.

Several factors contributed to this drop, including an increase in verbal, physical, and digital attacks on journalists and media outlets. The report highlights that trolls were used to influence the media landscape, political debate, and, ultimately, Costa Rica’s democratic discourse.

The executive branch had the most significant negative influence on Costa Rica’s performance, exerting an unfavorable impact on the exercise of freedom of expression and press freedom. The study also noted the refusal of various public authority representatives to provide information to journalists, further hindering their ability to perform their duties.

A significant point raised in the report was the violence and impunity faced by journalists and media workers. It documents several instances where journalists were assaulted while performing their jobs. For example, in September 2023, journalists from NC Once were verbally assaulted after leaving the Legislative Assembly. The vehicle transporting them was attacked by demonstrators, yet the police failed to intervene to protect the journalists.

Attacks against women journalists have been particularly alarming. These incidents now go beyond insults and offenses on social media and include the use of artificial intelligence to damage their reputations and professional work. The report also highlighted the rise in verbal violence and hate speech against journalists and media outlets.

In general, freedom of expression and press freedom are becoming increasingly restricted across the Americas, a troubling trend. Notably, no country in the region was classified as having “free speech” in this year’s evaluation, raising serious concerns for democracy.