Alleged Illegal Logging Permits Granted After Meeting Costa Rican President

Frente Amplio deputy Ariel Robles demanded explanations from the government after businessman Allan Pacheco Dent obtained permits for an apparently illegal logging project just three days after meeting with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves. The logging permit was granted on a farm in Gandoca-Manzanillo, land that is considered state patrimony.

“Mr. President, could you explain to us how Allan Pacheco Dent was granted irregular logging permits—now under scrutiny by the Attorney General’s Office—on April 12, 2024, less than three days after his meeting at the Presidential House?” Robles asked.

The Congressman believes that Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment, should appear before the Legislative Assembly to address the many questions lawmakers have about the Gandoca-Manzanillo case. He also called on President Chaves to appear before the Environmental Commission of Congress, where the issue is under investigation.

Pacheco Dent made several visits to the Presidential House in January, February, and April of this year. These visits were recorded on January 17, February 6 and 19, and April 9 and 24, according to the official documents. April proved to be a key month, as it was when Pacheco Dent was granted permits to cut down trees on his farm—permits that are now being investigated.

Specifically, on April 12, the La Amistad-Caribe Conservation Area, Limón-Talamanca subregional office of the System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), authorized logging and forest harvesting on agricultural land without forest under the forest inventory modality. The permit was granted for six months.

Permission to cut down trees was given in an area that, according to court documents, is part of the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge. The Environmental Prosecutor’s Office believes there was an attempt to change the land use of forest and wetland areas, allegedly to develop urban infrastructure.

Congressman Robles has repeatedly questioned the actions of SINAC and MINAE officials in this case. He has also strongly defended the need to protect the refuge and clarify whether there were any irregularities in the issuance of the permits.