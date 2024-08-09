Southern Pride Wins 9th Annual Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo Presented by Marina Flamingo

Hosted by the world-class Marina Flamingo, the ninth annual Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo saw an action-packed two days of fishing amid perfect weather conditions in the seas off Flamingo, Costa Rica. This year, the event hosted a record fleet of 32 boats and 181 anglers, many of whom represented family teams including ladies and junior anglers. The event was held August 2-4, 2024, in Flamingo, Costa Rica, at the brand new Marina Flamingo facility, one of the finest marinas of its kind anywhere in the world.

With the increasing popularity of omnidirectional sonar, tournament coordinators deemed it appropriate to separate the fleet into sonar and non-sonar classes, a move which they felt helped to not only level the playing field but actually increase the number of participating boats. Prizes were on the line for a host of categories, including top gamefish by length, top junior girls and boys, a separate inshore division and more.

Tournament host Marina Flamingo is the newest and one of the most upscale facilities of its kind in Central America. It can accommodate vessels of all lengths, with an array of premier services and amenities, including 92 slips (with more on the way), a high-speed fuel dock, and full immigration and customs services onsite.

The marina is an oceanfront wonderland of onsite restaurants, marina-view accommodations, a ship’s store, and amenity deck with pool and workout facilities overlooking the marina and Potrero Bay. Step outside the marina’s 6.2 acres of facilities and you’ll have access to many of the Pacific’s best white-sand beaches and many other world-class activities to enjoy.

With a red-hot bite in progress just offshore, participants didn’t have to wait long to get into the action. The first fish of the tournament was a sailfish released by angler Greg Pappas fishing on Rickdiculous just three minutes after the call for lines in at 8 a.m. By the end of the day, the team on Kelly Dawn had released enough billfish to be named the High Point Boat and daily winner.

Day Two started in just the same fashion, with great fishing within 30 miles of Marina Flamingo. Ted and Joni Smith had the hot hand on Southern Pride, winning High Point Boat for Day Two and amassing enough release points to win first place in the tournament as well as Top Sonar Boat and Top Family Team.

In the funfish division, Payton Kurtz had the longest dorado at 54 inches while John Elmore landed the longest tuna at 41 inches. Ben Weaver had the tournament’s only wahoo, which measured 45 inches in length, to win that category. The Top Inshore Boat was Ocean Life with 13 roosterfish releases.

In the Desyfin Junior Angler Division, Ben Weaver from Kelly Dawn was the top junior boy, while Amanda Arrieta from Prime Time was the top junior girl.

The Top Offshore Boat was Kelly Dawn with 1,287 points, followed by Chief with 1,134.5 points and Gamefisher II at 842 points in third. Pura Vida was the second-place Sonar Boat and Tarheel was third in that category.

The gala awards party took place August 4 at the marina and was hosted by Marina Flamingo, with a silent auction benefiting Costa Rica conservation efforts as well as CEPIA, a nationally accredited non-profit organization which promotes culture, educational and labor opportunities, mental and physical health, participation and social cohesion in the coastal communities of Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

For the tournament there were 270 sailfish, nine blue marlin, one black marlin and one striped marlin released as well as 24 dorado, 14 tuna and one wahoo weighed. Click here for more information on the Presidential Flamingo Fishing Rodeo.