Costa Rican Athletes Make Olympic Debut in Paris 2024 Games

The Olympics officially kicked off, and Costa Rican athletes began their participation in the competition held in Paris. Judoka Sebastian Sancho was the first to compete, followed by swimmer Alberto Vega.

Sancho had a strong bout but lost to Michel Augusto of Brazil. Sancho, who secured his participation in the Games through the continental quota, showed impeccable preparation by weighing in at 59.7 kg at the pre-weigh-in, ensuring his eligibility for the competition. His debut took place on tatami 2, where he faced Augusto in the fifth fight of the day.

Despite Sancho’s great performance, standing out for his technique and dedication, Augusto demonstrated his experience and tactical skill by scoring the point he needed to secure the victory shortly before the end of the fight.

“We are proud to congratulate Sebastian Sancho for his outstanding participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. These were the first Olympics for our judoka. Sebastian has shown great spirit and determination, proudly carrying the Costa Rican flag on the world stage. Thank you for representing us with such honor and courage,” said the National Olympic Committee on social media.

Meanwhile, Alberto Vega represented the country in the 400-meter freestyle event. The 19-year-old competed in the first qualifying heat, achieving an outstanding performance by finishing in third place with a time of 4:03.14. Despite his effort and time improvement, he failed to advance to the final.

However, he showed great determination and enthusiasm during his participation. At the end of the event at the Défense Arena, he was seen exclaiming “Pura Vida, Pura Vida!” reflecting his pride and joy at having competed in this prestigious sporting event.

“Congratulations to Alberto Vega for his impressive participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. At only 19 years old, the swimmer excelled in Heat I, placing third with a time of 4:03.14, surpassing his entry time of 4:04.30. We are enormously proud of how Alberto has represented Costa Rica on the Olympic stage,” mentioned the National Olympic Committee in a post.

Costa Ricans also showed their admiration and gratitude towards the athletes who represented the country through many comments on social media. They thanked them for their effort and called for more support and investment in sports from the government.