Costa Rica Hosts World-Renowned Van Gogh Immersive Art Experience

The Costa Rican Center for Science and Culture (CCCC) announced the debut of a highly acclaimed multisensory art experience in the country. This immersive exhibition, which has captivated millions worldwide, delves into the life and works of one of history’s most influential artists.

The immersive experience that captivates the senses and enchants visitors will be open from July 12 to August 18 on the entire second floor of the National Gallery and from Tuesday to Sunday from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. “We’re pleased to announce the presentation of this unique experience,” the CCCC said.

The “Van Gogh, Immersive Art Experience,” is a fascinating tour consisting of a total of 7 sections, where the whole family can enjoy large-format projections accompanied by soundtracks and immersive narrations, virtual reality devices that will take visitors into the works of Vincent Van Gogh, biographical reviews, settings, quotations with famous phrases of the master, photobooth areas, artistic workshops, and a look at over 70 emblematic works of the painter.

The event, created by the Italian digital artist Stefano Fake, combines art, history, state-of-the-art technology, and aesthetic elements to transport the viewer to a multi-sensory experience that provides an intense aesthetic dimension and captures the mind and senses in an extremely stimulating context.

“This format of the Van Gogh, Immersive Art Experience will be presented for the first time in our country, thanks to the production of the Costa Rican Center for Science and Culture and the National Gallery, as part of the 2024 events agenda,” the CCCC pointed out.

For more information on the immersive exhibition, the public can visit the Galería Nacional CR Facebook page or send a message to WhatsApp 7003 7070.

Tickets cost ₡5,500 for children and adults and must be purchased in advance at www.boleteria.museocr.org. Every person pays the respective entrance fee.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh and experience his art like never before.