Patriots Cheerleaders Sizzle in Costa Rica for Annual Calendar Shoot

The cheerleading squad of the New England Patriots, one of the most famous teams in the National Football League (NFL), has arrived in Costa Rica to capture photographs for their annual calendar.

The Patriots Cheerleaders touched down on Tuesday, May 28, and began their adventure at Dreams Las Mareas, a highly acclaimed hotel situated in the northern region of Guanacaste. This picturesque location, known for its stunning beaches, provided a perfect backdrop for their first-day photoshoot.

“The Patriots Cheerleaders arrived in Costa Rica on Tuesday, May 28, courtesy of JetBlue and Amstar. The squad spent the first day at Dreams Las Mareas with a shoot on the beach!” the NFL team said. The entire cheer squad was extremely happy to be in Costa Rica for their photoshoot.

“So excited for a fun-filled week @dreamslasmareas!” they captioned one of the videos. The Patriots’ team also shared highlights from the second day, which was brimming with activities. The cheerleaders engaged with guests and fans and even participated in some of the activities hosted by the hotel.

They posted several videos on Instagram, showing the hotel’s facilities, the beach, and a bit of the work they were doing.

“Behind-the-scenes of Day 2 of the Patriots Cheerleaders Calendar Shoot. In addition to photoshoots, the squad participated in Zumba and Beach Volleyball with guests at Dreams Las Mareas,” they posted.

Accompanying the cheer squad was a comprehensive production team, including photographers, assistants, makeup artists, and costume designers, ensuring every detail of the calendar shoot was meticulously planned and executed. The women are all smiles and have even posted some beach photos on their personal accounts.

“A dream come true,” commented Taylor Yeley, team captain on one of the photos. Costa Rica is not an unfamiliar destination for the Patriots. NFL legend Tom Brady, a beloved Patriots’ icon, frequently visited the beaches of Guanacaste with his family and loved spending time visiting the country’s natural gems