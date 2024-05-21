Tropical Wave Hits Costa Rica

According to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), this season’s tropical wave number 3 reached Costa Rica last night. The IMN ruled out strong direct effects on Costa Rica from this phenomenon alone for now. However, the wave, along with the Convergence Zone, is likely to increase rainfall in the coming hours.

“This afternoon, heavy rains with thunderstorms are forecast over the Central and South Pacific, Central Valley, North Pacific, mountainous sectors of the Northern Zone, and surrounding areas,” explained the IMN.

Accumulated rainfall for these regions will be between 40 and 70 mm, with maximums between 70 and 100 mm, with occasional higher amounts not ruled out.

Experts also mentioned that in the Central Pacific and South Pacific, mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunderstorms are expected. In the latter areas, showers may continue during the night; in the other areas, clouds will be variable, from light to partial, with little to no precipitation.

“At night, we expect heavy rainfall activity to continue along the Pacific coast and adjacent maritime sector, from the south of Nicoya to the Osa. Estimated accumulations for these regions will be between 10 and 40 mm, with local maximums of 50 mm,” the weather report mentioned.

In the early morning and early hours of Tuesday, downpours were reported in areas of the Caribbean and the South Pacific. Even Route 32, between San José and Limón, was closed due to landslides. The fall of dirt and rocks occurred between kilometers 42 and 43, before reaching the Río Sucio, in Guápiles. Earlier in the morning, MOPT informed that personnel were working on the cleanup and expected to reopen the road during the morning.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) maintains the call for precaution due to the rainy activity in the country that officially began in May. They even informed that more than 100 incidents due to flooding have already been reported.

An alert was also issued as downbursts, high precipitation intensity in short periods, and thunderstorms can occur throughout the day.