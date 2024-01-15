Costa Rica Airport Runway Will Get A $36M Facelift

Costa Rica’s Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia will undergo major renovations beginning in March to rehabilitate its lone runway, government officials announced this week. The $36 million project aims to upgrade the runway to enable continued growth in traffic and larger aircraft over the next decade.

The work will focus on repairing and waterproofing the pavement structure of the nearly two-mile long runway, as well as improving drainage systems to withstand heavy rainfalls. Construction is set to take place nightly from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. over the course of six months to avoid disruption of daily flight operations.

Funding for the renovations was secured through the National Emergency Commission as part of the country’s rebuild efforts following substantial damage from Tropical Storm Bonnie last July. Officials stated the repairs are critically needed to maintain safe operating conditions as Liberia’s Daniel Oduber Airport has seen rapid increases in air traffic in recent years.

The airport serves as a major gateway for tourists traveling to Guanacaste’s popular beach resorts. Major carriers like American, United and Delta have added routes to meet rising demand. Complaints over the deteriorating runway have threatened additional growth if not addressed.

The contract was awarded to local construction firm MECO, though not without controversy. A competing bidder, Pedregal, contested the bidding process, claiming unequal treatment in analyzing proposals.

Transportation Minister Luis Roberto Sáenz confirmed that upon completion, the reinvigorated runway will enable the Daniel Oduber Airport in Liberia to continue serving larger aircraft for at least the next eight years amid projected tourism increases.

Officials stated the renovations are long overdue to ensure Costa Rica’s second busiest airport maintains the highest safety standards and reliability. They expect the short-term overnight closures to pay long-term dividends for the region’s travel sector.