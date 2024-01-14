Health Aid Secured For Costa Rica Refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) have, for the fifth consecutive year, renewed the framework agreement for collective health insurance for asylum seekers, refugees, stateless persons, and stateless persons.

The renewal, valid for the current year, extends collective health insurance to the population of interest facing economic and health vulnerability, in accordance with the Health Insurance Regulations established by the CCSS.

“The UNHCR-CCSS Agreement is another example of Costa Rica’s unwavering commitment to the protection of people who have been forced to leave their countries of origin and seek refuge in the country,” stated UNHCR Representative in Costa Rica, Andrés Celis.

Gabriela Artavia Monge, the financial manager of the CCSS, expressed satisfaction with the agreement, anticipating a positive impact on the health of five thousand vulnerable individuals in Costa Rica.

“We are very pleased to be able to renew the collective insurance agreement with UNHCR for another year. We know that this particular population has had to leave their countries of origin due to complicated situations and have turned to our country to seek asylum and protection,” added Artavia.

To ensure coverage throughout 2024, the UNHCR contributed 1.9 million dollars (approximately 1.05 billion colones) to the CCSS Sickness and Maternity Insurance Fund.

Under this agreement, the CCSS will provide collective health insurance coverage, in the voluntary insurance modality, to five thousand refugees, asylum seekers, stateless persons, and individuals who will receive medical attention at CCSS health facilities.

“Access to health care represents the first condition for the stabilization of people who have been displaced and seek to rebuild their lives through employment and self-employment,” added Celis.

It’s important to note that the agreement excludes coverage under the Disability, Old Age, and Death Insurance (IVM) or the Non-Contributory Pension System of the CCSS.

This collective insurance framework agreement between the CCSS and the UNHCR began as a pilot plan in 2019 and was recognized as a global example of good practices by 2020. Its fifth consecutive renewal signifies continued care for individuals in extreme vulnerability, many grappling with chronic diseases requiring ongoing medical treatment.

“The CCSS, as guarantor of social security in Costa Rica, seeks in this way to continue helping those who find themselves in conditions of economic and health vulnerability in the national territory,” stressed Artavia.