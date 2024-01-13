Accessible Beach Opens in Costa Rica’s Caribbean Coast

The idyllic beach town of Manzanillo on Costa Rica’s southern Caribbean coast unveiled a new accessible beach yesterday, opening the tropical destination to visitors with disabilities and mobility issues.

Through a collaboration between the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism, the Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT), and the environmental organization Las Buenas Acciones Verdes de Monge, 33 meters of retractable walkways and an amphibious wheelchair were installed on Manzanillo Beach.

The equipment, made from 100% recycled plastic lumber constructed out of plastic bottle caps collected at supermarkets across Costa Rica, allows wheelchair users and those with trouble walking to easily access the beach and Caribbean waters.

The opening marks the third accessible beach project spearheaded by Las Buenas Acciones Verdes and its DONATAPA initiative over the past three years. So far, the organization has collected over 9 tons of plastic caps, converting them into 165 meters of beach access walkways and 3 amphibious wheelchairs now placed in Manuel Antonio, Puntarenas, and now Manzanillo.

“Having the support of a company committed to the circular economy of plastic and the cause of accessible beaches is a major achievement,” said Stephanie Sheehy, Executive Director of the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism. “The opening of another accessible beach shows our pledge to raise awareness and make Costa Rica an inclusive destination.”

The modular walkways installed in Manzanillo can traverse any terrain, are highly durable, and have a long lifespan. The 33 meters of panels installed cover the entry point to the beach, allowing wheelchairs easy passage from the sidewalk to the sand and water.

The amphibious wheelchair, a national design created by the Accessible Tourism Network, has a weight capacity of 90 kg (200 lb). It is specially fitted with stainless steel components and canvas fabric for use in brackish water environments.

Oversight of the accessible equipment will be handled by the local Manzanillo Integrated Development Association, with assistance from the Manzanillo Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and the Municipality of Talamanca. Beach facilities will be open Fridays through Sundays from 8am to 5pm.

Rodolfo Goodman, spokesperson for the Development Association, hailed the project as an important step in positioning Manzanillo and the country as a whole as an inclusive tourist destination. “For us, having accessibility for our visitors is an honor and will allow universal enjoyment of our beaches, sea, and nature,” he stated.

Between plastic caps collected and construction expenses, the collaborative project cost an estimated $6,300 USD. But organizers say the returns from increased tourism make efforts to expand accessibility more than worthwhile. Las Buenas Acciones Verdes says more beach access projects are already in development.

With its palm-lined beaches, lush rainforest, and proximity to the Panamanian border, Manzanillo has long been a hidden gem on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast. The new accessible facilities promise to make its natural tropical beauty open for enjoyment by even more local and foreign visitors alike.