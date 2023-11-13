Costa Rica Braces for Drenching Tropical Storm

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed on Monday a 70% chance of a weather phenomenon forming in the Caribbean Sea developing into a tropical cyclone. The disturbance, located near the coast of Costa Rica, is expected to bring rainfall impacts across Central America throughout the week.

According to the NHC, a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is expected in the coming days, with the potential for a tropical depression to form later in the week as the system moves northeastward.

While the likelihood of the cyclone forming in the next 48 hours is currently low, the NHC warns that the situation could change rapidly, and the cyclone’s arrival could become imminent in the coming days.

Additionally, the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) of Costa Rica is closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the uncertainty in current analyses and numerical models.

Over the weekend, the IMN reported that the low-pressure system’s possible formation and proximity in the Atlantic could lead to interaction with the Intertropical Convergence Zone, inducing a moisture flow from the Pacific Ocean toward Costa Rica by midweek.

This may result in increased rainfall, particularly in Pacific regions, with potential impacts extending to other areas of the country.

Meteorological experts highlight the need for continuous monitoring of the evolving system and its potential effects on Costa Rica. The IMN assures the public of strict and uninterrupted surveillance, pledging immediate updates on the phenomenon’s formation and its possible implications for the country.

“Current analysis and numerical models show very high uncertainty. However, given the possible formation and proximity of low pressure, it may cause interaction with the Intertropical Convergence Zone and induce a flow of moisture from the Pacific Ocean to the national territory by midweek,” said the IMN.

A cyclone or storm is an organized rotating system of clouds and thunderstorms that originates in tropical or subtropical waters and has a closed low-level circulation that rotates counterclockwise.

“Due to the above, rains of varying intensity may be generated, particularly towards the Pacific regions and extending to other sectors to a lesser extent,” experts predict.

As the situation unfolds, authorities emphasize the importance of staying informed and prepared for any developments related to this weather disturbance.