Costa Rican authorities are arranging deportations for 26 migrants involved in violent clashes with police last week at the Paso Canoas border crossing with Panama.

According to Security Minister Mario Zamora, one individual is wanted by Interpol for allegedly murdering a police officer in Colombia. Another three had requested refuge in Peru and Ecuador, to which they will be returned.

“They are 26 individuals, and to our surprise, one of them is wanted by Interpol for murder; he is accused of killing a police lieutenant in Colombia,” Zamora stated Wednesday.

The minister said the remaining migrants are undergoing ticket processing to be deported back to Venezuela.

The disturbances erupted after police confiscated food and drinks being sold illegally by migrants inside the government-run camp set up in Paso Canoas. In response, migrants hurled rocks and engaged in other violence against officers.

Zamora said new arrivals are screened by Panama and Interpol before entering Costa Rica, then filtered again against databases here. But risks remain.

The migrant wave through Paso Canoas has been monumental, with 60,000 people crossing last month alone. Authorities established a Temporary Migrant Attention Center in the South Zone to facilitate bus transfers toward the northern border.

President Rodrigo Chaves reiterated that while Costa Rica embraces migrants humanely, it cannot tolerate abuses. The nation has declared a state of emergency to direct more resources toward the crisis.

Chaves will soon visit Panama with President Laurentino Cortizo. They plan to survey the Darién region and Lajas Blancas migrant camp, hoping to adopt mutual policies for safe, orderly migration.

Costa Rica must balance compassion with security. Deporting those who violently attack officers or have criminal histories affirms the rule of law while expediting removals so camps don’t become overwhelmed.

With immigration flows surging worldwide, challenges will persist. But Costa Rica remains devoted to treating those fleeing hardship with dignity, while firmly addressing security threats.

Collaborating with regional partners is crucial. As a leader in human rights, Costa Rica will continue setting the example on balancing migrant welfare with national sovereignty.