Costa Rica’s President Meeting Biden at White House

President Rodrigo Chaves will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on August 29th, the White House announced this week. The leaders are expected to discuss issues of migration, security, democracy, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, Presidents Biden and Chaves will take steps to deepen and strengthen the partnership between the United States and Costa Rica. They plan to examine ways to build more inclusive and sustainable economies and promote democratic values in Central America.

The meeting comes as Costa Rica has become a magnet for migrants traveling north, particularly Venezuelans seeking asylum in the U.S. The country also hosts many refugees fleeing political unrest in Nicaragua. As a result, migration policy is expected to be high on the agenda during talks.

Regional security challenges will also be discussed, despite Costa Rica facing less violence than some neighbors. The White House indicated the flow of drugs from South America through Costa Rica en route to the U.S. and Europe may be addressed.

The visit comes at a turbulent time politically for President Chaves, who is facing multiple corruption investigations since taking office earlier this year. Prosecutors have opened probes related to alleged illicit campaign financing, influence peddling, and abuse of power.

Critics suggest the probes could affect Chaves’ credibility on the international stage. However, the president maintains the investigations are politically motivated, saying “They are not going to stop me from working to make this country move forward.”

This historic meeting between Presidents Biden and Chaves presents an opportunity to fortify relations between the U.S. and one of its closest allies in Central America. Costa Ricans hope strengthened cooperation and economic ties will provide stability amid regional migration challenges.