World Class Stem Cell Treatment Center opens in Escazu

One of the world’s most technically-advanced stem cell treatment centers will be hosting its Grand Opening on Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. MST at Avenida Escazu Commercial Center in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Cellebration Wellness, a division of San Diego, California-based Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., will offer one-on-one stem cell-based therapies to patients from around the world at its facility in Escazu. Curative treatments will be available for patients suffering from various autoimmune diseases, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, cardiovascular illnesses, neuropathy, osteoarthritis, and chronic pain among others.

In addition to treatments for autoimmune diseases, stem cell therapies are also available for orthopedic injuries as well as rejuvenation and regeneration concerns.

Backed by more than 25 years of leading university research, Cellebration Wellness is headed by Dr. Anand Srivastava, considered by many to be “The Father of Stem Cell Research.”

Dr. Srivastava has a distinguished background in stem cell biology, protein biochemistry, molecular biology, immunology, tissue targeting, and gene therapy. His vision is to provide stem cell-based therapies to people suffering from genetic or degenerative diseases around the world.

Dr. Srivastava has demonstrated expertise in ongoing research and the development of stem cell-based therapies in clinical settings. He has been associated with leading universities in the United States including the University of California – San Diego and Irvine and has been affiliated with major private research organizations including the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. In addition, he has published more than 75 peer-reviewed scientific articles and is a sought-after speaker at international medical conferences throughout the world.

His emphasis continues to be on developing effective treatments using stem cell-based therapies that are applicable to a wide spectrum of human diseases and suffering degenerative conditions including: chronic pain, COPD, Crohn’s disease, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, liver cirrhosis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis. The retreat also provides stem cell therapy for skin rejuvenation, anti-aging stem cell treatment, laser hair removal, and stem cell therapy for orthopedics.

In addition to Dr. Srivastava, the Cellebration Wellness science team is comprised of 12 scientific and medical professionals from around the world. Because of this scientific depth and their ability to collaborate, the Cellebration research team can continually update and advance new stem cell protocols leading to more effective treatments.

“Our emphasis on continued university-based research is what separates Cellebration from other providers of stem cell therapies,” Dr. Srivastava said. “As science evolves and new breakthroughs are achieved, our patients can feel confident that we will provide the latest therapies to address their health and lifestyle concerns.”

The center’s Medical Director is Dr. Mariella Murillo, an experienced licensed Physician and Surgeon in Costa Rica. She received her Doctorate in Medicine and General Surgery through the Universidad Autónoma de Centro América, Costa Rica.

As a member of the Physicians and Surgeons College of Costa Rica, Dr. Murillo has been practicing medicine for more than 10 years. Her experience in the medical field includes a focus on Regenerative Medicine, Pain Management, and Alternative Therapies, such as Neural Therapy and vitamin Infusions. She is one of the pioneer practitioners of stem cell therapies in Costa Rica with more than six years of experience.

Dr. Murillo completed fellowships in Neural Therapy, Palliative Care, and Pain Management. She has trained in Regenerative Medicine specializing in Stem Cell Therapy with a focus on mesenchymal stem cells. Dr. Murillo works alongside Dr. Karol Soto, Head of Nursing Services at Cellebration Wellness. Dr. Soto graduated from the Universidad de Iberoamerica and has extensive experience in different fields of nursing.

Dr. Soto has specialized in intensive care, with three years experience in Costa Rica’s national hospital featuring the country’s most important intensive care unit. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was part of the national first responders team supporting patients in critical conditions during 2020 and 2021. She has been involved with stem cell treatments for many years while she developed extensive experience in managing patient mental health, as well as knowledge in ​​aesthetics and fluid therapy.

The Cellebration Wellness medical professional team includes Anrabel Araya, who has more than 12 years experience in clinical microbiology, immunology, and cell culture techniques.

While obtaining his Bachelors and Masters degrees, Dr. Araya studied molecular mechanisms associated with cell migration and regeneration in angiogenesis. During this process, he analyzed how the human and murine cells react to different toxins and how these toxins interfere in the cellular scaffold and the associated cell mechanisms involved.

In the clinical field, Dr. Araya works part time at one of the main national hospitals in Costa Rica as laboratory manager, helping many patients obtain an accurate diagnosis of their health conditions. He also studied epidemiology and assisted human reproductive techniques. Dr. Araya is a cum laude graduate of the University of Costa Rica.

Tim Kopatich, the CEO of Cellebration Wellness, said that his research and treatment delivery team is second to none in providing first-class patient services. For more information, Mr. Kopatich can be reached at tim.kopatich@cellebrationwellness.com.

It’s an exciting time as the Cellebration Wellness opens this week. To learn more, please visit www.cellebrationwellness.com.

