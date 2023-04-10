Saprissa stays on top in Costa Rica, Motagua wins in Honduras

Saprissa beat San Carlos 2-1 on Sunday and kept the lead in the Costa Rican tournament, while in Honduras Motagua won 1-0 against Vida, a victory that will give them a boost before traveling to Mexico to face Tigres.

Saprissa’s goals were scored by Warren Madrigal in the 10th minute and Mariano Torres in the 21st minute, while Jonathan McDonald scored for San Carlos in the 56th minute.

In other matches of the seventeenth round of Costa Rican soccer, Alajuelense won 3-1 in its visit to Pérez Zeledón on Saturday and remained in second place in the table, while Santos Guápiles defeated Herediano 2-1 on Sunday.

In the fifteenth of the Clausura tournament in Honduras, leader Olimpia drew 1-1 with Real España on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Motagua defeated Vida 1-0 away, a victory that boosted their spirits ahead of the difficult second leg against Mexican side Tigres on Wednesday in Nuevo León in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

In the first leg, played in San Pedro Sula last Wednesday, Tigres won 1-0 against the Honduran team, the only Central American team in the quarterfinals.

In Guatemala, the Chivos of Xelajú drew goalless with Xinabajul on Saturday and remained at the top of the table at the close of the seventeenth round of the Clausura tournament.

Meanwhile, the Chivos’ runners-up, Guastatoya and Comunicaciones, drew 1-1 on Sunday and Municipal beat Achuapa 5-1 on Saturday.

In El Salvador, Águila and Alianza drew 2-2 on Saturday but remained at the top of the table with 31 and 28 points, respectively, after the fifteenth round of the Clausura tournament.

There was no soccer in Panama this weekend.