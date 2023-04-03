Saprissa wins Clasico in Costa Rica, Olimpia in Honduras, Xelaju leads in Guatemala

Saprissa strengthened its lead in Costa Rica on Sunday after beating Alajuelense 2-0 away in the Tico soccer classic; in Honduras, Olimpia beat Motagua 3-1 to remain in the lead and in Guatemala, Xelajú beat Achuapa 6-1 to remain at the top.

The Costa Rican red-and-black team hosted the purple-and-black team in the sixteenth matchday of the Clausura tournament in the middle of the battle for first place. Saprissa had just regained first place and this was their chance to defend it.

A Saprissa goal on the stroke of half-time and another in the closing stages proved too much for Alajuelense, who were unable to hit back against their eternal rivals.

Six points now separate them in the table. In third place was Cartaginés with their fourth consecutive victory, this time at home against San Carlos by 4-2.

There was also a clásico this weekend in Honduras and Olimpia defeated Motagua, who finished the game with one player less, 3-1 away.

The result left Olimpia 9 points clear at the top of the standings at the end of the fourteenth round.

Olancho is the main contender for second place, although it lost 1-0 away to Universidad Pedagógica, which finished third, two points behind its predecessor.

In Guatemala, the fifteenth matchday left Xelajú in a much better position after sweeping aside Achuapa in front of their own fans with a 6-1 win. With a six-point gap between them and their followers, they are in control of the lead for the time being.

Guastatoya remained in second place despite a 0-0 draw at home against Cobán Imperial. In El Salvador, the fourteenth matchday was played and Águila became the new leader with a 2-0 win over Dragón.

The victory gave them a three-point lead over Alianza, which lost 1-0 away to Atlético Marte and dropped to first place in the standings.

In Panama, Matchday 12 saw the defeat of Group A leaders Tauro, who, despite losing 2-1 to Alianza, held on to first place with a four-point cushion.

In Group B, Independiente stormed to the top with a 3-1 away win over Umecit and took advantage of Herrera’s 2-0 loss to Chiriqui.