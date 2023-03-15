Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are back in Costa Rica

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen and jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente returned to Costa Rica. Bundchen has visited the country at least four times in the last four months.

The pair were also seen with a male friend and two dogs for the outing. Both were dressed casually and Bündchen wore a brown bikini top, while Valente wore a navy-blue T-shirt and green shorts.

Once again, the couple sparked rumors about their relationship, as they enjoyed the ‘pura vida’ lifestyle. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Both really enjoy vacationing in Costa Rica, as they’ve been caught in the country having fun outdoors. Both were photographed jogging together and, later, riding horses.

In November 2022, the supermodel was also seen here with her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, after her divorce from the NFL superstar.

Gisele Bündchen and her ex-husband Tom Brady often visited the Central American nation. Both adored spending time as a family in their home in Santa Teresa.

The 42-year-old has been showing her fit physique and is on track to returning to her modeling career, posing for fashion campaigns such as Chanel.

It seems like both Valente and Bündchen will be seen a lot more soaking in the Costa Rican fun and adventure.