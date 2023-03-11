Costa Rica begins construction of border post in Peñas Blancas

The Ministry of Foreign Trade (COMEX) informed that the construction of the border post in Peñas Blancas, Guanacaste, has begun. This was possible thanks to a loan agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank.

“The works will be located on the borderline, in the same place where the current buildings are located and will cover an area of approximately 20,000 m2. The new infrastructure comprises new buildings and the remodeling of existing works, including approximately 72,000 m2 of streets and 9,500 m2 of sidewalks,” the Ministry reported.

The construction process will take approximately 14 months. It will include a passenger control building, a carrier service center, a cargo inspection and scanner area, a complementary services area, a support area for officials, and a new police station.

“This work is extremely important, as it will improve competitiveness and allow the country to advance toward trade facilitation. It will also enable the management of border controls safely and effectively. Peñas Blancas is key for foreign trade,” said Indiana Trejos, Vice Minister of Foreign Trade.

According to figures from the Central Bank and the Ministry of Foreign Trade, 55% of the goods traded by land came through this post in 2021.

The construction of the new Peñas Blancas Border Post will be carried out in stages to ensure that foreign trade operations and the flow of passengers run smoothly during the construction work.

COMEX maintains close coordination with the institutions in charge of controls. It’s also constantly receiving information from the community, the Municipality of La Cruz, and businesses around the border post to ensure operations run smoothly.

“The construction of the new Peñas Blancas Border Post represents the closing of a historical delay the country has had to provide Costa Rica with modern, safe, competitive, and digitized land border crossings,” concluded the Ministry of Foreign Trade.