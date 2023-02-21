Costa Rica’s National Symphony Orchestra’s 2023 Season will begin in March

On March 3, the National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica (OSNCR) will inaugurate the 2023 Official Season at the National Theater.

The presentation will feature ten double concerts with sixteen soloist guests from countries such as the United States, Russia, Taiwan, Israel, and Germany.

With Carl St. Clair as Principal Director for the tenth consecutive year, the OSNCR will offer a varied musical offer that includes works such as “Romeo and Juliet” by Sergey Prokofiev, “Symphony No. 5” by P. I. Tchaikovsky and “Symphonic Dances” by Sergey Rachmaninoff.

In addition, this season will include the participation of an important number of Costa Rican artists, such as conductors Giancarlo Guerrero, Eddie Mora, and Walter Morales. Pianist Manuel Matarrita, violinist Fernando Muñoz and cellist Álvaro González Will also join.

The National Symphonic Choir and its director Ramiro A. Ramírez will be present in two concerts with the works “Requiem” by Giuseppe Verdi and “Carmina Burana” by Carl Orff, with the participation of sixty-five choristers.

International musicians such as American trombonist Joseph Alessi, principal of the New York Philharmonic; Russian-Greek marimba player Theodor Milkov; Israeli cellist Michal Korman; pianist Claire Huangci and Taiwanese conductor Mei-Ann Chen, will also be part of the spectacles.

“We are very excited to begin a new season with the National Symphony Orchestra, which will also mark my tenth year as chief director. We have prepared a very special season, which includes three great pieces by Sergéi Rachmaninoff on the 150th anniversary of his birth, two well-known works for choir and orchestra such as Verdi’s ‘Requiem’ and ‘Carmina Burana,’ as well as a composers’ competition,” commented Carl St. Clair.

Costa Rican music will also be present during the year with the performance of the works “Suite for strings” by Julio Mata and “Rhapsody for orchestra” by William Porras.

The inaugural concert of the 2023 Official Season will be held on March 3 and 5 with principal conductor Carl St. Clair and American pianist Benjamin Pasternack.

Tickets will cost between ₡7,200 ($13) and ₡24,000 ($43), depending on the location. A 40% discount will be applied to senior citizens and students.

The Ministry of Culture, the National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica, and all participating musicians invite the public to enjoy a series of fantastic concerts.