Carlos Alcaraz Wins ATP Buenos Aires Championship

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz won the ATP 250 of Buenos Aires with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over British Cameron Norrie in the final of the second tournament of the South American clay court tour, held on Sunday.

Alcaraz, who played in the Argentinean capital his first tournament of the season after three months of inactivity due to injury, celebrated the seventh title of his career and his fifth on clay, his first since winning the Madrid Masters 1000 in May last year.

Alcaraz, 19, succeeds Norwegian Casper Ruud and becomes the first Spaniard to celebrate in Buenos Aires in eight seasons, since Rafael Nadal’s victory in 2005.

On his way to the title, Alcaraz defeated Serbians Laslo Djere and Dusan Lajovic and compatriot Bernabe Zapata Miralles, before meeting Norrie in the deciding match.

On his side, Norrie suffered his ninth defeat in an ATP circuit final and the second in 2023, since last January he had lost in the final of the Auckland tournament.

Earlier, Italians Fabio Fognini and Simonel Bolelli won the Argentina Open doubles competition after beating Colombian Nicolás Barrientos and Uruguayan Ariel Behar 6-2, 6-4 in the final.