Costa Rican Soccer Player Orlando Galo suspended by FIFA for doping charges

Costa Rican soccer player Orlando Galo was provisionally suspended by FIFA after testing positive in a doping case.

This process could take up to 6 months, so Galo’s dream of playing in the World Cup is practically impossible.

“FIFA can confirm that the player Orlando Galo Calderon has been provisionally suspended under FIFA’s anti-doping regulations, and the usual procedure has been opened. While the procedure lasts, please understand that we will not be able to make any further comments,” was the textual response by FIFA to a query from Teletica Deportes.

As detailed in the note, the response came from Switzerland and was signed by Giovanni, a FIFA’s Media Department member.

According to the FIFA anti-doping regulations in the title section, a provisional suspension is given for the consequences of an anti-doping rule violation.

FIFA rules state that “during the period of suspension, including provisional suspension, no player or other person may participate, in any capacity, any match or activity authorized by FIFA, a federation, another signatory to the code, a club or any other organization affiliated to a federation.”

This suspension has been devastating for the Costa Rican player since he’s missing the final stages of the Costa Rican championship. He will not be able to join the National Team.

Yesterday, the midfielder arrived at the Colleya Fonseca stadium for the match Heredia-Saprissa. He was supported by Heredia fans, who chanted ‘Galo, Heredia is with you’ for several minutes.

Herediano also explained in a press release the player receives legal support from the institution.

“Here at Herediano, it’s different; one person’s problem is everyone’s problem, and we believe everything will be fine. He knows we support him, and everything will be resolved,” commented a Herediano player.

For the moment, the player is focused on solving this legal issue that has completely surprised him.