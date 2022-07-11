8 Fascinating Facts About Costa Rica You Should Know

The beautiful country of Costa Rica is heaven on earth! No wonder it is the most visited country in Central America and the most sought-after country by tourists from the United States.

There are reasons why this country receives so much love from tourists from all over the world. For the unversed, let us walk you through 8 interesting facts about Costa Rica that make it a unique tourist destination. Here we go!

1. Costa Rica has no standing army

President José Figueres Ferrer abolished the armed forces on December 1, 1948, following the end of a civil war. Since then, Costa Rica does not have a standing army.

2. Costa Rica makes up 5% of the earth’s biodiversity

Though Costa Rica contributes to only 0.03% of the earth’s surface, it is home to more than 500,000 species. This accounts for nearly 5% of the species found worldwide.

3. Over 25% of the national territory is marked for conservation

Costa Rica has more than half a million acres of land designated as protected areas, including 30 national parks, 19 reserves, and 58 wildlife refuges.

4. It is one of the world’s prime destinations for ecotourism

During the 20th century, much deforestation occurred to clear up land for agriculture and development. But, by the 1990s, Costa Rica began reversing deforestation, designating land for conservation, and focusing on ecotourism. Today, it is one of the world’s prime ecotourism destinations.

5. Around 99% of the electricity is generated from renewable energy

A frontrunner in renewable energy, 99% of the energy output of Costa Rica is through renewable energy. While hydroelectricity is the largest source, other sources include wind, solar, geothermal, and biomass.

6. Home to 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites

Costa Rica is home to 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites. These are – La Amistad Reserve and National Park, Area de Conservacion Guanacaste, and Cocos Island National Park. These sites feature unique climate zones and have fascinating ecosystems.

7. A literacy rate of 97.8%

Having a literacy rate of nearly 97.8%, Costa Rica’s population is the most literate in the Central American region. The education system here was ranked 54th in the Global Competitiveness Report of 2013 – 2014 and was described as of high quality.

8. One of the only 5 blue zones of the world

The Nicoya Peninsula, home of Nosara, is recognized as one of the world’s five blue zones. A blue zone is an area where inhabitants enjoy a healthy, happy, and extraordinarily long life. The residents of these areas often live beyond 100 years of age.