Costa Rica welcomes Missionaries of Charity expelled by Nicaraguan government

The Missionaries of Charity of Mother Teresa of Calcutta were expelled from Nicaragua on Wednesday by Daniel Ortega’s government. They were momentarily welcomed in the Diocese of Tilarán-Liberia.

Catholic priest Sunil Kumar, from India, who serves the diocese as Episcopal Vicar for Religious Life, received them on behalf of the bishop and the entire diocesan church.

The sisters were taken to La Cruz Parish, where they shared lunch. Later they will be transferred to the city of Cañas, Guanacaste.

“We receive you with all the love you deserve for your service and dedication to the Church,” the Diocese of Tilarán-Liberia said on its Facebook account.

Manuel Eugenio Salazar, Bishop of Tilaran-Liberia, said, “It is an honor to have all of you in our diocese.”

The Bishop pointed out the desire of the religious to remain in Nicaragua, helping the poorest and carrying out their mission. However, with much regret, they had to leave their ministry.

Nicaragua’s government continues its persecution of the Catholic Church. Recently, it ordered the “urgent” closure of a hundred social entities, including the Missionaries of Charity.

Ortega accused the nuns of not respecting the laws on Financing Terrorism and Financing the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction. The Sandinista administration obliges non-governmental organizations to provide information on the income of money or donations, both domestic and foreign.

“We pray for our fellow Nicaraguan people, for the martyred sister church of Nicaragua, for our brother Nicaraguan bishops so that God may protect them from all danger,” said Bishop Salazar.

According to the statement issued by the Catholic Church, 18 sisters were welcomed by the Diocese of Tilarán-Liberia.

“Sisters, you are welcome in our land; it is an honor to receive you; we pray for your intentions, Mother Teresa of Calcutta from heaven will continue to protect you, and the doors of this Diocese are open for such distinguished and qualified people. Long live Christ the King. Blessings”, concluded Monsignor.

In the next few days, they will be relocated to houses owned by the religious order in San José and Limón.