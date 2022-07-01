Flights to Costa Rica could suffer delays or cancellations due to tropical storm

For those traveling to and from Costa Rica, it is recommended to be aware of the alerts issued by the country’s airports and airlines. The possibilities of flight delays and cancellations are very high due to the impact of tropical storm Bonnie on Costa Rican territory.

The Daniel Oduber International Airport functioned normally throughout the morning. However, it continuously communicates with the National Emergency Commission and the National Meteorological Institute in case of any incidents.

Passengers are asked to visit www.guanacasteairport.com and social networks for flight information.

Civil Aviation explained that international airports work by applying meteorological standards that allow for the safe operation of takeoffs and landings.

Due to weather conditions, they will evaluate the best flight options, with the safety of all people as a priority.

“Weather conditions are highly variable and normal for the rainy season, so air terminals operate by international aviation regulations and use instruments that allow safe operations when these meteorological minimums are reached,” explained Luis Miranda, Deputy Director of Civil Aviation.

Although the storm’s worst effects are not expected in the Central Valley, the Juan Santamaría International Airport could be affected.

“There may be flight cancellations or significant delays for 24 hours,” said Minister of Public Works and Transportation Luis Amador.

The country’s main ports could also be impacted. “The ports could be affected to some extent, similar to the airports. We are paying attention to see if we have to adopt different measures,” concluded Amador.