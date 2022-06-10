Vamos Juntas Tour: In Costa Rica the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy will reach every corner

The “Vamos Juntas Tour” organized by FIFA, will reach the 7 provinces of Costa Rica. The goal is for everyone to see and have their picture taken with the trophy of the U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in the country.

“With just two months until the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 the “VAMOS JUNTAS TOUR” will bring together hundreds of young girls from the seven provinces of Costa Rica between June 11 – July 23 with the aim of boosting female football participation throughout the country,” mentioned FIFA.

In addition, the local committees have organized events for girls aged 8 to 13, from different soccer schools, so they can play marches and participate in the wide range of activities planned. These activities are related to female empowerment, sustainability and other core values.

“We will bring enthusiasm and a positive and hopeful message to various communities in the country through the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and women’s football. We want our voice to be heard: ‘VAMOS JUNTAS’, we expect to reach more than 800 girls across these festivals,” said Local Organizing Committee, Executive Director, Víctor Umaña.

“Together with the Local Organizing Committee, we have united the objectives of the FIFA Women’s Development Programme with those of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022. Our mission is to encourage more girls and young people to play football insh a way that it becomes a tool for comprehensive and physical training”, explained Elieth Artavia, coordinator of the Women’s Football Campaign.

The Women’s Football Campaign is aimed at supporting soccer associations and increasing the participation of young girls in sports, particularly soccer.

Regarding the festivals and tour dates, FIFA reported: the first stop will be in Limón, Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Juan Goban Stadium; on Saturday June 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, in Cartago, specifically in Dulce Nombre. Afterwards, the tour will head to Guanacaste, and on Saturday June 25the event will be held in Nicoya, at the Chorotega Stadium, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The route will continue in Puntarenas, on July 2, at the Miguel Angel “Lito” Peréz Stadium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. San Carlos, Alajuela, will host the trophy showcase on July 16 at the Carlos Ugalde Alvarez Stadium and Santa Barbara, Heredia, will do so Saturday July 23at the Carlos Alvarado Stadium. Both events will be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FIFA and local organizers of the tournament hope that people will come out to enjoy themselves and are eager to have their picture taken with the World Cup trophy. The World Cup will start on August 10 and end on August 28.