Costa Rica Looks to Attract Canadian Adventure Travelers

The Costa Rican Institute of Tourism showcases the many adventure and nature activities available in Costa Rica, at the Outdoor Adventure Show (OAS), at the International Center in Toronto, Canada. The Institute’s main goal is to promote Costa Rica as an ideal destination for all those who love adventure.

During April 29-30 and May 1, the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism has had a stand with information focused on Costa Rica’s adventure offerings, where visitors will be provided with the latest information about the 10 must-do adventure activities in the country.

This list includes canopy, mountain biking, surfing, hiking, tubing and rafting, hanging bridges, canyoning, horseback riding, snorkeling and scuba diving, along with kayaking.

“Canada is the second country generating more visits to Costa Rica, after the United States. In 2019 it contributed with the arrival of 234,621 tourists and in the first three months of this year we reported the arrival of 61,349 Canadians by air, so it is important to promote ourselves and offer reliable information about the destination and its attractions, coinciding with the increase in the desire to travel and have contact with adventure and nature that Canadians like so much,” explained Ireth Rodriguez, head of promotion at the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

The Outdoor Adventure Show is Canada’s largest consumer trade show, bringing together buyers and sellers of outdoor adventure products and services. Exhibitors offer the latest in camping gear, paddle sports, outdoor apparel, scuba diving and the best adventure travel destinations, with more than 100 adventure presentations to help consumers plan their next trip.

Those visiting the event are characterized by a lifestyle that involves sports and activities of all kinds, like hiking, surfing, paddle sports and adventure travel, as well as mountain biking, climbing, adventure racing and scuba diving.

In a recent survey conducted by Leger Marketing, more than three-quarters (76%) of Canadians surveyed indicated that the pandemic has given them a greater appreciation for the outdoors, a response that places our country in a privileged position.

The market analysis prepared by the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism regarding potential Canadian tourists, reflects their preference to “escape” the intense winter season, relax, explore natural environments and enjoy adventures such as hiking, mountain biking, diving, rafting, surfing, snorkeling, canopy, horseback riding, yoga, among other activities offered by Costa Rica.

From Canada, Air Canada, Air Transat, Sunwing and WestJet airlines fly to Juan Santamaria International and Liberia Airports from these cities.