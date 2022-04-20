The Costa Rican Women’s National Soccer Team Competition in World Cup Qualifiers

The Costa Rican Women’s National Soccer Team will face Canada, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago, in group B in the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship. Las Ticas secured their participation to the tournament, after winning their respective group in the qualifying stage for this competition.

Eight teams will fight for the four spots given to the Concacaf region, for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be the first to feature 32 nations.

The 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship will be played in Monterrey, Mexico, between July 4th-18th 2022, and will determine the region’s representatives at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, as well as in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Six teams managed to make it to the Concacaf Women’s Championship, as they conquered the first place in their respective groups during the qualifying stage: Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Panama, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago. These teams join the United States, reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup Champions, and Canada, 2020 Tokyo Olympics Gold Medal winners.

The group stage matches will be played on July 4th through 11th. Then, the Semifinals will take place on July 14th. Finally, the Third-Place Match and Championship Game will be held on July 18th.

Concacaf’s headquarters in Miami hosted the draw event, where the eight countries were divided into two groups of four.

The distribution of the pots for the draw was done according to the FIFA Women’s Ranking of June 2021. The highest ranked teams in Pot 1 (seeded teams) and the lowest ranked teams in Pot 4. The pots were the following:

Pot 1: USA and Canada

Pot 2: Mexico and Costa Rica

Pot 3: Jamaica and Panama

Pot 4: Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago

The top two finishers in each group will advance to the semifinals (after round-robin play) and will qualify directly into the World Cup. Meanwhile, the teams that finish in fifth and sixth place, will compete in the 10-team inter-confederation playoff tournament that will decide the three teams that will play in the 2023 World Cup. This playoff tournament will be held in February 2023.

Finally, the tournament winner will get a berth to the 2024 Olympics in Paris; meanwhile, the second and third place will playoff in September of 2023 for Concacaf’s second and final Olympic spot. Both, the tournament winner and Olympic qualifier, will lock their place at the 2024 Women’s Gold Cup.