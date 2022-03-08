March in Costa Rica starts with a 21% decrease in COVID-19 related deaths

The good news is that so far the overall number of Covid cases for the month of March has come down. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers that came out this week from the ministry of health to make better sense of all this.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

On March 8, the Health Ministry reported 1458 cases were recorded, 15 deaths and 815 people remain hospitalized, 3 in private centers and 812 in the public system, of this total 104 people are hospitalized in the ICU and 711 are in a public room.

In terms of deaths, for the week of February 27- March 5, 84 deaths were recorded, while from February 20-26, there were 107 deaths recorded. This is a 21.5% reduction in the mortality rate from one week to the next.

Week Number 9:

11,318 new Covid-19 cases from February 27 to March 5

of 6,819 new Covid Cases compared to week 8, (February 20 to February 26) The average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 855 (the week before it was 961 people)

There were 559 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, up from 671 the previous week (16.7% decrease)

These totals represent an average of 1617 cases per day and a 37.6% week-over-week decrease.

Breakdown by Age Groups

63.1% were in the age group of 65

27.4% in the 50-64 age group

9.5 % in the age group of 18 to 49 years of age

0% for minors.

Grand Total

This brings the total number of deaths in Costa Rica, as of March 8, 2022, that can be directly related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began to 8136!

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: