Costa Rica vs Jamaica CONCACAF Qualifier

Following a run of impressive games, Costa Rica will aim to extend their unbeaten run to four when they travel to Kingston for the Third Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers game against Jamaica.

By playing to a draw on Sunday with the game against Mexico, they are very close to the 5th spot in the standings with 13 points and a record of 3-4-3 overall. They have earned 7 points from there last 3 games alone and are four points behind for a playoff spot and five points behind for one of the automatic qualification spots.

This leaves the team still clinging to hope that they can qualify for the World Cup and be on a plane to Qatar and a win against Jamica at Independence Park in Kingston would certainly boost their chances of qualifying for a third consecutive World Cup finals whereas a lost will certainly hurt any faint hopes they still have.

Having scored just one goal in their five away qualifiers, Los Ticos may want to play a slightly more expansive game if they are to earn the three points in Jamaica.

For those in the USA looking to watch the game,its will start at 7:00pm Eastern Standard Time

The game will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW