New Sexual Assault in Costa Rica’s Southern Caribbean concerns Tourism Industry

The Costa Rica Chamber of Tourism has called an emergency meeting to address security issues and foreign tourists, especially in the Southern Caribbean as a second report of sexual assault on a tourist was reported Friday.

The chamber is concerned that crimes against tourists anywhere in Costa Rica affects tourism businesses everywhere in Costa Rica.

After nearly two years of strict restrictions due to Covid the last thing the Costa Rica tourism sector needs is a crime wave and negative publicity in the midst of its traditional high season.

The Chamber claims it has long called for more of a security presence in the area of concern.

The Security Ministry all but admits it does not have enough resources in the area and points to budget restrictions. In fact the head of the Security Ministry, Michael Soto, has apologized for the latest assault but also says it occurred in a “remote” area. Many disagree that Playa Negra of Cahuita is remote.

The question now is what steps are going to be taken between the public and private sectors to address the problem, not just short term, but long term as well. The area of the Southern Caribbean had had its host of security issues in the past so many claim any solution will also need the support and participation of local leaders to be successful.