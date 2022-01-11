Tickets For The La Sele vs Panama Qualifying Match

The National Stadium will have tickets on sale for up to 21,000 people (60% of its capacity) who want to go to the game on January 27 at 8 pm, in a match that will help to determine who gets to go to the World Cup in Qatar.

Tickets will be sold exclusively through the specialticket.net platform, with a cost of ₡10,000 for the north and south sun bleachers, and ₡15,000 colones for east and west shade. Each person will be able to purchase from one to five tickets.

At the entrance of the stadium, the full vaccination schedule will be checked for those over 18 years old, by showing the QR code of the Ministry of Health, or CDC vaccination card for those who were vaccinated abroad.

Foreign fans will have to show a passport or personal identification card as well as the vaccination card of the country where the vaccination was done, either digitally or physically.

Wearing a mask at all times is mandatory.

If you are a Scotiabank cardholder you can get your tickets now otherwise the sale to the general public will begin on Wednesday at noon.