The First Pediatric Vaccines Against Covid-19 arrive

Costa Rica received the first batch of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 of 2022, containing the first 48,000 pediatric doses that will allow the vaccination of children. In addition to 16,380 vaccines for children over 12 years of age, this batch brought 64,380 doses on flight AJT902 of the airline AmeriJet International, coming from Panama.

With the arrival of the vaccines, starting next Tuesday, January 11, vaccinations to 11 year-old children will begin and the vaccination age will go down by one year, on average every three or four weeks, depending on the continued arrival of pediatric vaccines, which, according to Pfizer/BioNTech, will be continued throughout the first semester of this year.

“We call on the population to vaccinate their sons and daughters, as well as people over 12 years of age who should still receive the first, second or third dose, as the case may be. We must remember that vaccination protects us all, saves lives and stimulates economic activity”, said the Minister of Communication, Agustín Castro.

As of Friday, Costa Rica has recieved a total of 8,356,125 doses. Of this total, 7,325,895 vaccines correspond to purchase contracts, of which 6,066,545 are from Pfizer/BioNTech, 1,000,000 from AstraZeneca and 259,350 through COVAX. In addition, 1,030,230 doses have been donated.

For 2022, 3,500,000 doses are expected to arrive from the purchase contract with Pfizer/BioNTech