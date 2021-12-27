Costa Rica to receive 2 million dollars from United Arab Emirates

Costa Rica will receive a donation of USD 2 million from the United Arab Emirates for emergencies caused by natural disasters and covid-19, both governments announced Monday.

“This donation will go towards alleviating the challenges caused by natural events and pandemic in rural areas. We continue to strengthen strong ties of friendship and cooperation,” Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado posted on his social networks.

“The UAE stands ready to support Costa Rica during this time by providing development assistance to build in stronger and more resilient systems as we continue to respond to the impact of climate change,” Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashimy said in a statement.

The money will go directly into the coffers of the National Emergency Commission (NEC), which governs the coordination of imminent risk prevention, mitigation and emergency response.

This aid is the third million-dollar donation from the Arab country to Costa Rica in the last two years. In 2020 it sent 8.5 tons of medical supplies valued at US$1 million and in October 2021 it shipped 20 more tons, valued at US$3 million.

In early December, Alvarado made a diplomatic tour to the United Arab Emirates, where the development of a seven-star hotel in the Gulf of Papagayo, in Guanacaste, one of the most touristic areas of Costa Rica, was also announced.

The Dubai Investment Corporation (DIC), the main investment arm of the UAE government, will be in charge of the project, according to its Costa Rican counterpart.