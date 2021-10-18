Dominican Republic donates Covid-19 vaccines to Costa Rica

The Dominican Republic on Friday donated 56,800 Covid-19 vaccines to Costa Rica, authorities announced. The shipment was brought to the national territory on an Air Surveillance Service (SVA) flight.

“These vaccines are being sent to fill Costa Rica with pura vida,” Dominican leaders told the SVA crew in Santo Domingo, per a press release from the Presidency.

Including the Dominican Republic’s donation of AstraZeneca vaccines, Costa Rica has received 998,700 doses from other nations.

The donations have come from: The United States, Canada, Spain, Austria and the Dominican Republic.

Since October 15, all public-sector employees in Costa Rica are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Private employers can also obligate their employees to be vaccinated.

Starting December 1, 2021, the Covid-19 vaccine will be a requirement for all Costa Rican citizens, residents and visitors ages 12 and older to partake in some activities and enter many businesses.

“We have to give time for the people who remain to get their two vaccines,” said President Carlos Alvarado. “As of December 1, there will be no excuse.”

Establishments requiring vaccination for guests will include: Restaurants, bars, casinos, commercial centers, museums, gyms, hotels, adventure tourism, theaters, sites of worship, sporting events.

Vaccines are widely available for those ages 18 and older. Click here for official information from the CCSS.